Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Insider Sells 844 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $79,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,614,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Natalie Glance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Natalie Glance sold 2,500 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $235,850.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Natalie Glance sold 500 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $47,020.00.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of DUOL stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.88. 221,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.44.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

