Insider Selling: Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Insider Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 19,355,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,799,439. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.76. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.