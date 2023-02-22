Insider Selling: AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) SVP Sells 28,541 Shares of Stock

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,367,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,519. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

