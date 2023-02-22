Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.57. Innospec has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Innospec by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 689,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,816,000 after buying an additional 47,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

