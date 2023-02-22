Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.
Innospec Stock Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ IOSP opened at $112.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.57. Innospec has a 52 week low of $83.13 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.99 per share, with a total value of $81,208.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $165,224.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
About Innospec
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
