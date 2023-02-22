InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,246 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.89% of InfraCap MLP ETF worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of InfraCap MLP ETF by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

Get InfraCap MLP ETF alerts:

InfraCap MLP ETF Price Performance

AMZA stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.01. InfraCap MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $34.90.

InfraCap MLP ETF Profile

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfraCap MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.