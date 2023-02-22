Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

IBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Industrias Bachoco Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IBA stock opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.69. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73.

Institutional Trading of Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Industrias Bachoco will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 1,285.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

