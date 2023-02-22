Immutable X Trading 19.7% Lower This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Immutable X has a total market cap of $554.29 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004079 BTC on major exchanges.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
