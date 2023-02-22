Immutable X Trading 19.7% Lower This Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Immutable X has a total market cap of $554.29 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00004079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00417762 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,593.11 or 0.27673334 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

