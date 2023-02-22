IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.12

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.12 and traded as high as C$42.91. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$42.81, with a volume of 136,337 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IGM shares. CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

