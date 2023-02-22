IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.12

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.12 and traded as high as C$42.91. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$42.81, with a volume of 136,337 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IGM shares. CIBC raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.15.
IGM Financial Dividend Announcement
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Further Reading
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.