IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.12

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.12 and traded as high as C$42.91. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$42.81, with a volume of 136,337 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IGM shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.98%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

