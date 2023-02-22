IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $40.47

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.47 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 19.70 ($0.24). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.25), with a volume of 142,756 shares traded.

IGas Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £26.94 million, a PE ratio of 101.50 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About IGas Energy

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

