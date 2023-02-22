IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.95-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of IDACORP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

IDA stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.20. 61,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,205. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,979 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 10.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in IDACORP by 7.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IDACORP by 9.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

