IAMGOLD Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IAG. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

IAG stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

