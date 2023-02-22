IAA (NYSE:IAA) Announces Earnings Results

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $523.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAA Price Performance

IAA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. 194,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,171. IAA has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 14.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAA by 20.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAA by 42.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of IAA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About IAA

IAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

