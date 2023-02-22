Humanscape Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and $6.31 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

