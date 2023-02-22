Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.00- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.71. 150,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,281. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. Humana has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $499.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.34.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $594.94.

Insider Activity at Humana

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $690,516,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,550,000 after acquiring an additional 245,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

