HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $473.00 million-$475.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $469.51 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.24-$4.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $422.65.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.38. 407,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,796. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $546.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,961,849,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 986,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,185,000 after acquiring an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.