HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Raises Dividend to $1.15 Per Share

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

HSBC stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.27. 2,995,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,975. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $155.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HSBC by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.11) to GBX 585 ($7.04) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $624.33.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

