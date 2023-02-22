Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hostess Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.13 EPS.

TWNK traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 415,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,336. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

