Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.14. Horizon Bancorp shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 76,357 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $25.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBNC. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 22.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,784,000 after purchasing an additional 711,159 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 41.8% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 635,697 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 561,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 330,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.