Horizen (ZEN) Price Tops $12.99 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $12.99 or 0.00054679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $173.99 million and approximately $21.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00194115 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00075528 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001826 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,395,519 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.