Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $175.46 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $175.46 million and $22.10 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $13.10 or 0.00055084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00197334 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00076117 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,396,431 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

