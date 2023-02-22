Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.55% of Horace Mann Educators worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,328,000 after acquiring an additional 47,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $132,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,617.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,458.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,038 shares of company stock valued at $403,778. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HMN opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $42.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,828.57%.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

