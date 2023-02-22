Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Down 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $121.47 million and approximately $70.03 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00010045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.32 or 0.00420932 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,711.79 or 0.27883272 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.42514717 USD and is down -10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $87,957,401.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

