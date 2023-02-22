Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $360.00 at Cowen

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $379.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.11.

Home Depot Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of HD opened at $295.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.21. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

