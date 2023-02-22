Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Lowered to $340.00 at Morgan Stanley

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $340.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.86.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.00. 879,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

