Hidden Lake Asset Management LP Sells 5,960 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hidden Lake Asset Management LP lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 1.7% of Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,099.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a PE ratio of 204.72 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,020.78 and its 200 day moving average is $947.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About MercadoLibre

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,320.00.

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.