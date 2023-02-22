Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.12 Per Share

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Hercules Site Services’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hercules Site Services Stock Up 0.2 %
HERC stock opened at GBX 61.65 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 52.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.01. The company has a market cap of £36.16 million and a PE ratio of 6,150.00. Hercules Site Services has a twelve month low of GBX 40 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 65 ($0.78).
Hercules Site Services Company Profile
