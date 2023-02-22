Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Plans GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:HDIV opened at GBX 72.49 ($0.87) on Wednesday. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.26 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.59 ($0.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The stock has a market cap of £131.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

