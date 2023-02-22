Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) Plans GBX 1.10 Dividend

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON:HDIV opened at GBX 72.49 ($0.87) on Wednesday. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.26 ($0.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 80.59 ($0.97). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. The stock has a market cap of £131.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.67 and a beta of 0.66.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile
