Helium (HNT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.22 Million

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Helium has a total market cap of $406.87 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helium has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.93 or 0.00012104 BTC on popular exchanges.
Helium Profile
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,976,915 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
