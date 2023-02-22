HedgeTrade Price Hits $0.0903 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $31.49 million and $1,306.69 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.00421088 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,632.36 or 0.27893614 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade’s genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @hedgetradehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

