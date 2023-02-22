HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.58. 13,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,344. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.98 million, a P/E ratio of 86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

HSTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HealthStream by 405.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthStream by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth $125,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.