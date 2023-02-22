HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $786.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.