HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
HealthStream Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The company has a market cap of $786.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49.
HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of HealthStream
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthStream (HSTM)
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.