HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $786.26 million, a PE ratio of 85.73, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.49. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $26.62.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.18 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 65,948 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HealthStream by 165.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,073 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 195,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

