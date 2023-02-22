Head-To-Head Survey: Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) & SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF)

SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) and Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SAF-Holland and Faurecia S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAF-Holland N/A N/A N/A Faurecia S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SAF-Holland pays an annual dividend of C$0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Faurecia S.E. pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAF-Holland pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Faurecia S.E. pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

51.7% of SAF-Holland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.1% of Faurecia S.E. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SAF-Holland and Faurecia S.E., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAF-Holland 0 1 0 0 2.00 Faurecia S.E. 2 1 4 0 2.29

SAF-Holland currently has a consensus price target of C$13.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.81%. Faurecia S.E. has a consensus price target of $28.88, indicating a potential upside of 28.62%. Given Faurecia S.E.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Faurecia S.E. is more favorable than SAF-Holland.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SAF-Holland and Faurecia S.E.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAF-Holland N/A N/A N/A C$0.77 13.60 Faurecia S.E. N/A N/A N/A $1.20 18.77

SAF-Holland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faurecia S.E., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Faurecia S.E. beats SAF-Holland on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-HOLLAND SE engages in the manufacture and supply of systems and components for commercial, public, and recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and APAC/China. The EMEA segment includes manufacture and sale of axles and suspension systems for trailers and semi-trailers as well as fifth wheels for heavy trucks. It also provides spare parts for the trailer and commercial vehicle industry. The Americas segment manufactures and sells key components for the semi-trailer, trailer, truck, bus and recreational vehicle industries. It also provides spare parts for the trailer and commercial vehicle industry, axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins and landing legs as well as coupling devices. The APAC/China segment manufactures and sale of axle and suspension systems for buses, trailers and semi-trailers. The company was founded on December 21, 2005 and is headquartered in Bessenbach, Germany.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following segments: Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility and Clarion Electronics. The Seating segment designs and manufactures complete vehicle seats, seating frames and adjustment mechanisms. The Interiors segment engages in designing, manufacture and assembly of instrument panels and complete cockpits, door panels and modules. The Clean Mobility segment designs and manufactures exhaust systems, solutions for fuel cell electric vehicles, and aftertreatment solutions for commercial vehicles. The Clarion Electronics segment designs and manufactures display technologies, driver assistance systems and cockpit electronic. The company was founded on July 1, 1929 and is headquartered in Nanterre, France.

