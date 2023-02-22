Head-To-Head Survey: Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) versus ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP)

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Expro Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of ProPetro shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of ProPetro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Expro Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPetro has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expro Group -10.15% -0.91% -0.63% ProPetro -2.65% 7.36% 5.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Expro Group and ProPetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Expro Group and ProPetro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expro Group $825.76 million 2.67 -$131.89 million ($1.14) -17.78 ProPetro $874.51 million 1.19 -$54.19 million ($0.31) -29.19

ProPetro has higher revenue and earnings than Expro Group. ProPetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expro Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expro Group and ProPetro, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expro Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 ProPetro 1 3 4 0 2.38

Expro Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.27%. ProPetro has a consensus target price of $14.82, suggesting a potential upside of 63.77%. Given ProPetro’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProPetro is more favorable than Expro Group.

Summary

ProPetro beats Expro Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expro Group

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores. The Cementing segment provides isolation between fluid zones behind the casing to minimize potential damage to hydrocarbon bearing formations or the integrity of freshwater aquifers and provides structural integrity for the casing by securing it to the earth. The Coil Tubing segment involves injecting coiled tubing into wells to perform various completion well intervention operations. The Flowback segment consists of production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing and torque services. The company was founded by Dale Redman and Jeffrey David Smith in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.