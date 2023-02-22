Head to Head Comparison: CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) versus SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Rating) and SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CoreCard and SS&C Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCard 0 0 0 0 N/A SS&C Technologies 0 1 7 1 3.00

SS&C Technologies has a consensus price target of $68.27, indicating a potential upside of 13.60%. Given SS&C Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SS&C Technologies is more favorable than CoreCard.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

41.2% of CoreCard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of CoreCard shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of SS&C Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CoreCard has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreCard and SS&C Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCard $69.76 million 4.20 $13.88 million $1.61 21.38 SS&C Technologies $5.28 billion 2.87 $650.20 million $2.48 24.23

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than CoreCard. CoreCard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCard and SS&C Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCard 19.90% 26.94% 21.05% SS&C Technologies 12.31% 18.57% 6.37%

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats CoreCard on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corp. engages in the management of emerging technology companies. It operates through CoreCard Software, Inc. and affiliate companies, which are involved in the design, development, and marketing of software solutions to corporations, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and small loan transactions. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

