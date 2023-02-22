HC Wainwright Trims Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Target Price to $10.00

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Arqit Quantum Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQQ opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $28,153,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.