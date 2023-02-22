HC Wainwright Comments on Aravive, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aravive in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aravive’s current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share.

Get Aravive alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Aravive from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Aravive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aravive from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Aravive Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aravive stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Aravive has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Aravive during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 30,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aravive by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 23,015 shares during the last quarter. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.