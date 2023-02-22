HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Iris Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iris Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

IREN has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 29,422 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Iris Energy by 548.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

