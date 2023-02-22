HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 172 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth about $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 64.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $435.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $444.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.