HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

