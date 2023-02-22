HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 7,289 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KAR Auction Services worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KAR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

