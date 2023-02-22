HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.64. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.