HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.58.

