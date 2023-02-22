HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,867 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 501.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4,920.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $3,688,671.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.1 %

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

SLB stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

