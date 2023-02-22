Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.27, but opened at $43.36. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 56,683 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HRMY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,792,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,487,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,560. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,645.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 49.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.52.

About Harmony Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.