Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $43.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.27, but opened at $43.36. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $43.71, with a volume of 56,683 shares trading hands.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on HRMY. Raymond James upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.
Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences
In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $1,233,474.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,792,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,487,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $4,766,939.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,752,560. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Harmony Biosciences Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.52.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.
