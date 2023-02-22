Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CFO Nicole Labrosse Sells 2,525 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $59.46.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,239,000 after buying an additional 50,294 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.