Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CFO Nicole Labrosse Sells 2,525 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.58. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $59.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- Molson Coors: Time To Buy More Or Tap Out?
- Medtronic Stock, A Bottom Is In Play
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.