H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

HNNMY opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.34. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

