Guggenheim Raises Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target to $82.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Copart Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. Copart has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.36 million. Copart had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 177.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

