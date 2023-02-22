Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $45,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,195,000 after acquiring an additional 119,602 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,033,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.62. 8,001,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,431,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

